Tay Township motorist accused of stunt driving for travelling double the speed limit
Southern Georgian Bay OPP clock a motorist travelling 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on an undisclosed date (OPP/Supplied)
A motorist is accused of stunt driving for travelling double the speed limit in Waverly, according to police.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP clocked the driver going 124 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on the east side of Waverly.
A 28-year-old Tay Township man faces a 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment.
