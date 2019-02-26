Featured
Tay Township man facing child pornography charges
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 1:27PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:31PM EST
A 54-year-old Tay Township man is facing child pornography charges after a two-month investigation by provincial police.
Last week police executed a search warrant at a home in Victoria harbour and seized six electronic devices.
The man is now facing three counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of making child pornography available.