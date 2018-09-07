

The Canadian Press





Police say they've laid a number of charges against a man from Tay Township for what they describe as a series of historical sexual assaults.

Provincial police offered very few details, including the number of charges the man is now facing or the nature of the alleged offences.

They say they launched an investigation four months ago into the alleged assaults, which they say took place in the late 1990s.

Police say they have concluded their investigation and charged 58-year-old Hans Reinhardt Mayer.

He is currently free on bail and due to appear in court next month.