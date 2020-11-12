BARRIE, ONT. -- A Tay Township man is facing several charges in connection with the theft of a poppy donation box from a Midland restaurant.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the Royal Canadian Legion donation box was taken from an eatery on Simcoe County Road 93 on Tuesday evening.

Police say the suspect was identified from a similar investigation from Wednesday morning.

The 46-year-old man is charged with theft, failing to comply with a probation order, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with undertaking.

He is scheduled to appear in a Midland court at a future date.