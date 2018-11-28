

Provincial police went on the hunt during an apparent abduction on Tuesday in Tay Township following a 911 call.

Police say they arrived at the home on Bay Street in response to the emergency call from a woman but that when they arrived, no one was at the residence.

Officers determined a car had left the home before they arrived. They called in assistance from the OPP helicopter and K9 units.

Two hours after the 911 call, police arrested a man at Bourgeois Beach Road without incident. The woman was found safe at the same location.

A 55-year-old Tay Township man is facing several charges including forcible confinement and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.