BARRIE, ONT. -- A Tay Township man has been charged in connection with poppy box thefts.

Provincial police say they were called to a retail outlet store in Waubaushene on Saturday after someone took a donation box.

Police say two other retail stores also reported stolen poppy boxes.

The 46-year-old accused faces three counts of theft under $5,000, failure to comply with a probation order and three counts of possession of stolen property.

He was released with a future court date.