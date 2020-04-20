BARRIE -- A 32-year-old Tay Township man has been arrested after an alleged robbery in Midland.

Provincial police say the robbery happened at the Circle K convenience store on Midland Avenue on Saturday night.

They say the suspect left the store before officers arrived.

Police arrested the accused the following day and charged him with armed robbery.

He was released from custody with a future court date.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the OPP.