The rain we received on Monday was enough for Tay Township to lift their fire ban.

The township warns residents the fire danger rating is still at ‘high’ and to be cautious when doing burning of any kind. A burn permit is required for all outdoor fires.

However, the rainfall just wasn’t enough to lift bans in most other municipalities.

Innisfil, Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Bradford West Gwillimbury, Midland, Penetanguishene, New Tecumseth, Oro-Medonte, Rama First Nation, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tiny Township, Georgian Bay, Muskoka and West Parry Sound all remain under a fire ban.

All of Northern York Region is still under a fire ban. This includes East Gwillimbury, Georgina, Newmarket, Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Fire departments in Dufferin County and Haliburton County still have a fire ban in place. No fire permits will be issued during this time.

Algonquin Park has banned any outdoor burning. Only portable appliances that have a shut-off valve are allowed for cooking or heating.

Beausoleil First Nation has a fire ban for Christian Island, Beckwith Island, Hope Island and Cedar Point.

Caledon is under a partial burn ban. The ban will apply to all open air fires but small, contained fires, with a permit, will be allowed until further notice. The fire rating is at ‘extreme’ in Caledon.

Barrie, Clearview, Collingwood, Orillia and Wasaga Beach have a fire danger rating of ‘high.’ Officials say a burn permit is required and residents should be more cautious than usual. Fire officials suggest having a water hose or extinguisher nearby.

The fire bans will remain in effect until officials deem it safe.