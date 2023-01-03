Tay's Pajama Storytime an international success

Pajama Storytime with Heather Fitzgerald at the Tay Township Public Library, Jan. 3, 2023. (Source: Tay Township Public Library) Pajama Storytime with Heather Fitzgerald at the Tay Township Public Library, Jan. 3, 2023. (Source: Tay Township Public Library)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver