Taxi scam dupes multiple victims into handing over debit cards: OPP
Provincial police issued a safety alert about an ongoing taxi scam that dupes unsuspecting individuals into paying for someone's cab fare, only to have their bank accounts drained of thousands.
Police are investigating three separate incidents involving the taxi scam on Sept. 10 in Bolton.
The OPP says all three victims were approached by a young man, roughly 18 to 25 years old, claiming to be a taxi passenger in need of help in the area of Highway 50 and Industrial Road.
In each case, police say the man told the victims the cab he had taken wouldn't accept cash and needed a debit card to pay for the fare.
Each time, police say the victims agreed to let him use their bank cards to pay after he promised to pay them back.
Police say the taxi driver then swapped out their cards with a stolen one without them realizing it.
The man posing as a taxi passenger then paid the victims in cash, and he and the fake taxi driver took off.
Police say $1,000 to $3,000 was withdrawn from each of the victim's bank accounts.
The suspect vehicle is a black Toyota with a Taxi sign on the top.
TIPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM THE TAXI SCAM
Police say never to hand over a bank card, and if you do, make sure the card you're given back is your card.
Be aware of fake wireless point-of-sale terminals or those that aren't connected to the internet before inserting or tapping your card.
Contact your bank immediately if you believe you've been a victim of debit card fraud.
Police suggest setting daily withdrawal limits on your account and checking your transactions regularly.
Finally, if something doesn't feel right, don't go through with the transaction.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say killed an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
PM Trudeau to name new cabinet in October, Parliament to return later this fall
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that he intends to name his new cabinet in October, bring Parliament back 'before the end of fall,' and implement the promised federal vaccine mandate as soon as possible. Chrystia Freeland will continue as deputy prime Minister and finance minister, Trudeau said, adding that he intends to have conversations with the rest of his cabinet picks in the coming days.
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
DEVELOPING | 33 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved 33 miners. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
NEW | Trudeau says he will share decision on Huawei 5G tech in 'coming weeks'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he hopes to share a decision on whether to ban Huawei Technologies from Canada's 5G wireless network rollout 'in the coming weeks.'
Greens to appoint interim leader to steady troubled party, with May floated as option
Elizabeth May could return to the Greens as interim leader to stabilize the embattled party.
Video of violent 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto released as police announce arrests
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
'Convenience comes at a price': Experts urge caution on QR codes
With the rise in popularity of QR codes at restaurants and other businesses during the pandemic, privacy and cyber security experts are urging Canadians to be cautious in their use of the technology.
More than 80 per cent of eligible Canadians fully vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 80 per cent of eligible Canadians over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CTV News' coronavirus vaccination tracker.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports two new deaths related to COVID-19, 68 new cases on Monday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 86 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 632.
-
N.S. to release daily details on schools affected by COVID-19 starting Tuesday
Elizabeth Guitard kept her kids home from school Monday, concerned over the growing list of COVID-19 exposures linked to Nova Scotia schools.
-
Stop asking staff to write fake vaccine records: New Brunswick Horizon Health
Horizon Health in New Brunswick has issued a notice telling residents to stop asking public health to falsify vaccination documentation.
Montreal
-
Minister Dube says 7,000 Quebec health-care workers still not vaccinated as Oct. 15 deadline looms
As the Oct. 15 vaccine mandate looms, more than 7,000 health-care workers in Quebec are still not vaccinated against COVID-19, health minister Christian Dube announced Tuesday.
-
Quebec announces 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for seniors in residences
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Tuesday that seniors living in residences will be offered a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
A year after her death, supporters call for change at Joyce Echaquan at multiple vigils
A year after her death at the Joliette Hospital after enduring racist taunts from staff, multiple vigils will be held in Quebec for Joyce Echaquan.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations up on Tuesday to highest level since mid-June
Ottawa Public Health says 16 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest daily case count reported since late August.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
City choosing new firm for 'independent' LRT safety review
The city said it will find a new firm to conduct a third-party review of the LRT system after questions were raised about the previous firm's independence.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canada-wide warrant issued for man who police say killed missing Ontario couple
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a man who police say killed an Ontario couple that disappeared earlier this month.
-
Video of violent 'million-dollar heist' in Toronto released as police announce arrests
Three people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a 'million-dollar heist' from a business near Toronto Pearson International Airport last spring.
-
COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario drop to 466, another 11 deaths reported
Ontario is reporting 466 new cases of COVID-19 as officials log an additional 11 deaths linked to the disease.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 case numbers in Ontario drop to 466, another 11 deaths reported
Ontario is reporting 466 new cases of COVID-19 as officials log an additional 11 deaths linked to the disease.
-
Ontario's science table set to release new COVID-19 projections today
Ontario's science advisory table is set to release new COVID-19 projections today.
-
Most Waterloo Region hospital staff fully vaccinated as deadline to show proof approaches
With the deadline looming for staff at hospitals in Waterloo Region to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination, newly released figures show most have received both jabs.
Windsor
-
Death investigation underway on Front Road in LaSalle
LaSalle police say they are investigating the death of a man at a residence on Front Road.
-
Woman in 50s dies, Windsor-Essex adds 37 new COVID-19 cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Tuesday.
-
Municipal offices in Tecumseh to close Thursday marking National Day of Truth and Reconciliation
All Town of Tecumseh offices and the Tecumseh Arena will be closed on Thursday in recognition of the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
London
-
MISSING: London police actively searching for 63-year-old man
London police are actively searching for a man reported missing in the south end of the city.
-
Members of London police could face termination if not fully vaccinated
Effective Tuesday, London Police Service (LPS) has implemented a two-phase vaccination disclosure and safe workplace procedure.
-
More than 80 per cent fully vaccinated, 16 new COVID-19 cases: MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the region's vaccination rate passes a milestone.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 33 of 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont., retrieved in rescue operation
A rescue operation underway for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., has successfully retrieved 33 miners. A team of doctors is on-site and checking workers as they emerge from underground.
-
Englehart, Ont., doctor sanctioned for 'disgraceful' conduct related to COVID-19
A family and emergency physician in northeastern Ontario has been barred from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing as he faces a disciplinary hearing before the province's medical regulator.
-
OPP searching for two missing hunters in Sudbury area
A search is on for a man and woman who have been missing almost 24 hours in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury, police say.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Crews battle warehouse fire in Point Douglas, road closures in effect
Winnipeg firefighters and police crews are currently on scene of a warehouse fire in the 100 block of Point Douglas Avenue.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba; 42 cases Tuesday
Manitoba has recorded two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
-
'The virus has changed': Virologist details risk as Manitoba enters the fourth wave
With Manitoba’s top doctor declaring that the province has entered the fourth wave, one virologist is urging people to get vaccinated to decrease the risk of the Delta variant.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Kenney, Copping, Madu and Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Alberta Teachers Association supports vaccine mandates for teachers, staff
The ATA has come out in support of "reasonable" policies that would require school staff be vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Calgary pastor rearrested after returning to city on charter flight
A Calgary pastor accused of repeatedly flouting public safety measures was met by members of the Canada Border Services Agency Monday afternoon after he touched down in the city on a private charter flight.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Kenney, Copping, Madu and Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Tuesday
Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: Anirniq
Anirniq, formerly Ward 2, includes incumbent Bev Esslinger and four more candidates.
-
NEW
NEW | Northern Alta. man, shot by police, facing attempted murder charge
Mounties have charged a northern Alberta man with attempted murder in relation to an August shooting.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s 'electrification plan' to cost $260M over 5 years; 'scale of climate crisis is enormous,' premier says
Details of a pricey plan to "electrify" the province were outlined in an announcement from B.C.'s premier and energy minister Tuesday.
-
Parent-created COVID-19 school exposure alert site launched in B.C.
A website which aims to track COVID-19 school exposures and deliver text alerts has now been launched by a New Westminster, B.C., parent and software engineer.
-
Rising COVID-19 cases prompts Abbotsford private school to shut down in-class instruction for some grades
An Abbotsford private school decided to stop in-class instruction for some grades this week due to a concern of rising COVID-19 cases.