

CTV Barrie





A taxi dispatcher was hit in the face after an argument broke out about the cost of a cab.

Two men entered the taxi business in Bradford early Monday morning to ask how a much a cab ride home would cost them.

South Simcoe Police say the dispatcher argued with the two men about the cost for 10 minutes, and eventually asked them to leave.

Police say the employee tried to grab one of the men, but was struck in the face. Once outside, the pair allegedly damaged the exterior of the business. They were gone before officers arrived.

One of the suspects was arrested on a nearby street, while the other was apprehended after a brief foot chase. The latter suspect was allegedly in possession of a knife.

An 18-year-old Bradford man has been charged with assault, mischief and carrying a concealed weapon. A 20-year-old Bradford man has been charged with uttering threats, mischief and breach of probation.

Both accused will appear in court at a future date.