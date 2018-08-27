Concerns over security in downtown Midland were the focus of discussions today as a task force met to find safety solutions. The task force discussed recurring issues plaguing its streets, including problems prompted by homelessness.

Midland’s Public Library staff members say they have witnessed prostitution, drug use, and alcohol consumption at the Library.

Crystal Witzke, the Library’s CEO and Chief Librarian, says she was left no other option but to hire security guards.

The Midland downtown task force now wants to find long-term solutions to its problems

“I don’t think there is a magic wand,” says Witzke. “I think it’s a big issue, and there’s a lot of players who have to be involved to correct the issue for the entire community.”



That could mean better coordination of social outreach services, with police and the town working on ways to support those falling through the cracks.

“They’re residents of Midland; they’re residents of Toronto. They’re from everywhere; they’re all of us. They’re our population, they’re our community,” says Steven Pelletier with the Guesthouse Shelter.



Midland's mayor called the task force together to engage with members of the shelter, CMHA, OPP, The Salvation Army and the Library to find ways to make downtown safer for everyone.



“Some of the bigger issues on the table are food security, affordable housing, mental health, opioid addictions,” says McKay. “These are not insignificant challenges.”



The town is currently funding the library security guards until the end of the year. The library says it's a band-aid solution, but right now, all they have to keep residents and staff safe.

The task force recommendations will be sent to town staff and presented to council in late September.