

Staff , CTV Barrie





Country music legend, Tanya Tucker, returns to Casino Rama in November.

Tanya Tucker was the youngest female to grace the cover of The Rolling Stones magazine at the age of 13. She has 15 number one hits, 41 top ten hits, and more than 20 top 40 albums.

Her While I'm Livin' tour makes a stop at the entertainment centre on Nov. 9th. Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50 and go on sale to the general public on Fri., Aug. 23rd at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Anyone 12 and up can attend the concert, minors must enter through the entertainment centre near the box office.