Tampons that are reported to have broken apart and left pieces inside users’ bodies are being recalled across Canada and the U.S.

The American company, Kimberly-Clark, says some women have had to receive medical attention to have the pieces removed from their body, and that there have been reports of infections and injury.

The company is advising people to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as vaginal injury, irritation, urogenital infections, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting.

Specific lot numbers can be used to identify whether products are part of the recall, which can be found at the bottom of the packaging.

A full list of the recalled lot numbers is available on the Kimberly-Clark website.

Recalled products were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016, and Oct. 16, 2018, and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016, and Oct. 23, 2018.

Kimberly-Clark says no other Kotex products are affected by this recall.

The company says health-care professionals can report problems related to the recalled products to Health Canada.

- With files from The Canadian Press