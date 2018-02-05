

The Canadian Press





The union representing Ontario's nurses says it walked away from contract negotiations over the weekend.

The Ontario Nurses' Association says it spent 10 days in talks with the Ontario Hospital Association, and three days in mediation.

It says there was "little meaningful progress" towards a new contract.

President Vicki McKenna said in a written statement that the hospital association is demanding concessions that the nurses can't accept.

The Ontario Hospital Association said in a statement that it was disappointed the two groups reached an impasse.

The nurses' contract with the hospitals will expire at the end of March.

The ONA represents 65,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, and more than 16,000 nursing student affiliates who provide care in hospitals, long-term care facilities and clinics