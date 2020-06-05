BARRIE -- Testing for COVID-19 is now available to more people, whether you have symptoms or not. CTV’S Madison Erhardt spoke with Dr. Monica Wolnik at the assessment centre in Barrie to talk about who needs to be tested, how long it takes for the results and what will be critical in the months ahead.

Madison: Can anyone, even without symptoms, come and get a test done?

Dr. Wolnik: Yes, anyone can come and get a test. You don’t have to have symptoms, but you can have symptoms. Either way, you can get a test.

Madison: How long until they get the results?

Dr. Wolnik: It varies week to week, depending on how fast the lab gets it back to us, but typically this past week, it has been three to four days. It can be up until a week.

Madison: If you test positive, what happens next?

Dr. Wolnik: So then you are given direction in terms of how long you have to self-isolate for, and typically that’s 14 days. Even if you are a-symptomatic and you test positive, you still have to do that period of self-isolation.

Madison: Even if you don’t have symptoms, why do you recommend getting tested?

Dr. Wolnik: There are different ways you can be carrying the virus. So you can have symptoms and carry the virus, and you can have no symptoms. So if you have absolutely no symptoms and you test positive, it means that you potentially have the virus and can spread it. Perhaps it’s implications for you for returning back to work. So we are seeing a lot of that right now in terms of people needing a negative test to be able to return back to work.

Madison: How accurate is the test?

Dr. Wolnik: There are limitations in terms of its accuracy. It tells you if you have symptoms, do you have COVID-19 or if you are an asymptomatic shedder of the virus. I think a more important test may be the antibody test that we don’t have available yet. That will be a blood test that will tell you if you had it and do you have some antibodies against it.