BARRIE, ONT. -- Several golf courses across Simcoe County and surrounding areas are participating in a national event that allows kids to golf free all week.

The Take A Kid To The Course event offers a child under 16 a free round of golf when accompanied by a paying adult.

Along with a free game, some courses offer junior clinics, free range balls, free junior club rentals and parent/child tournaments.

"It's a good endeavour for us to give back to the game, to grow the game," said Richard Edmonds, general manager at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club. "It's great to see kids with golf clubs in their hands."

A complete list of participating courses is available here.

The event runs from Monday to Sunday.