BARRIE, ONT. -- Calling all photographers, the Blue Mountain Foundation of the Arts (BMFA) is running a photography competition with cash prizes.

The BMFA is a non-profit community arts organization based in Collingwood and has been running a photo competition for 24 years.

New this year is a category for kids 8-11 years old.

Participants can enter in one of three categories; adults, students, children.

Some of the winners will receive a cash prize and have their images exhibited at the BMFA exhibit in Collingwood from September 15 to October 30.

Entries will be accepted through July 24.

To find out more, click here.