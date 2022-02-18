Take the family fishing for free this Family Day weekend

Take the family fishing for free over Family Day weekend.

The Ontario government designated four weekends as free to fish throughout the year, including Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.

At any other time of the year, a valid fishing licence is required for anyone ages 18 to 64.

Ontario fishing regulations, fees and limits still apply during free fishing days.

Anglers need to carry government-issued photo identification when partaking in free fishing days.

Other free fishing days include the following weekends:

May 7-8, 2022

June 18-19, 2022

July 2-10, 2022

Residents are encouraged to submit their family event to receive a free fishing package.