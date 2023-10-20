Take in the great outdoors indoors with the Great Canadian Outdoor Show

Barrie

    Celebrate the great outdoors indoors this weekend at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery as it hosts the Great Canadian Outdoor Show.

    The Barrie garden centre will host over 180 vendors with various outdoor essentials, including camping gear, fishing equipment, hiking supplies, hunting tools, ATV accessories, and boating essentials.

    The show aims to highlight the outdoor activities loved by Canadians while emphasizing the myriad options available to craft one's own adventure.

    "I want people to get a sense of community, to know what's around here, to get inspired for their next adventure whether it be through ATVing, fishing, snowmobiling, you name it, we have a playground here in Ontario," noted Marissa Nazaruk with Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery.

    The Great Canadian Outdoor Show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Admission is $7, with proceeds going toward Roots for Youth.

