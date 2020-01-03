BARRIE -- A warning is going out to the public to "take caution and hang up" if you receive a call from someone asking for donations for Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH).

"Stevenson Memorial Hospital does not solicit donations directly to the public," stated Jody Levac, hospital president and CEO.

Hospital officials contacted the police regarding fraudulent calls that they said are being made in the hospital's name.

Officials said the only organization that would reach out to an individual regarding donations is the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation (SMHF).

"The Stevenson Memorial Hospital Foundation is not currently calling individuals seeking donations," confirmed SMHF's executive director, Tanya Wall. "If you receive a call from someone asking for a donation and stating they are calling on behalf of the hospital, please hang up and contact the Foundation office directly to confirm the call's legitimacy."

Anyone with concerns should contact the foundation office at 705-435-6281 ext. 2350 or police.