BARRIE, ONT. -- The local health unit is encouraging people to take a selfie with a tick if bitten.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says a picture of the bug species helps to identify if it is a black-legged tick.

A tick can be quickly identified using an app called eTick.ca.

The health unit is not accepting submissions of ticks due to COVID-19 physical distancing measures.

Protect yourself from ticks by wearing light-coloured clothing and tucking in clothing, including pants into socks.

Use a bug repellent, such as DEET or Icaridin.

The health unit recommends doing a full-body check for ticks after being outdoors and remove a tick immediately and showering within two hours to wash away any loose ticks from the body or hair.

An infected tick has to be attached for more than 24 hours before the bacteria that causes Lyme disease can be transmitted.

For more information, visit the health unit's website or call Health Connection at 705-721-7520.