Swords and firearms stolen during break-and-enter at Chatsworth residence

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a suspect after a number of firearms and swords were taken from a home in Grey Bruce Saturday.

Police say they received a call that a break-and-enter occurred at a residence in the Municipality of Chatsworth.

Upon arrival, police learned that an unknown individual entered the home and stole swords and firearms described as .22 calibre rifles and 13 and 16-gauge shotguns.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.