Swords and firearms stolen during break-and-enter at Chatsworth residence
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for a suspect after a number of firearms and swords were taken from a home in Grey Bruce Saturday.
Police say they received a call that a break-and-enter occurred at a residence in the Municipality of Chatsworth.
Upon arrival, police learned that an unknown individual entered the home and stole swords and firearms described as .22 calibre rifles and 13 and 16-gauge shotguns.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or CrimeStoppers.
NEW More than 50 years later, daughter given up for adoption finds father who never knew she existed
Jodi McDaniel says her journey to discovering the truth about her family has been 'a whirlwind' puzzle that led to an emotional meeting with her biological father who never knew she existed.
Solar eclipse forecast: Here's where to find the best view of totality in Canada
A total solar eclipse is set to cross through parts of Canada today, offering crowds in its path a dazzling view of the astronomical wonder. That is, if clouds don't get in the way.
NEW 'Overwhelming support' for disability benefit complicated by slow implementation, survey finds
As Canada’s Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland prepares to deliver the federal government’s budget next week, new data suggests overwhelming support for the Canada Disability Benefit, a form of financial support for people living with disabilities signed into law last June.
Man accused of killing Toronto cop expected to testify at murder trial today
A man accused of running over a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago is expected to take the stand today at his murder trial.
Canadian soldier missing, presumed dead in Swiss avalanche: Armed Forces
The Canadian military says a soldier is presumed dead after being caught in an avalanche while on leave in Switzerland.
Solar Eclipse How to tell if your solar eclipse glasses are fake
As Ontarians prepare for Monday’s solar eclipse, many are discovering that the solar viewing glasses they have purchased may not be safe.
Loss of engine cover on Southwest Boeing 737-800 prompts FAA investigation
An engine cover on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 fell off on Sunday during takeoff in Denver and struck the wing flap, prompting the U.S. FAA to open an investigation.
5 tips for finding the best diet that works for you
With dieting, the conventional wisdom says a person needs to be in calorie-deficit mode to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you burn, you gain weight; if you eat fewer calories, you lose weight.
Couple lucky to be alive after piece of Montreal highway crashes into their windshield
A Montreal couple is having a hard time driving without stress and is unhappy with the city's maintenance after a chunk of highway crashed into their windshield while driving on Thursday night.
Kitchener
Free solar eclipse glasses giveaway in Kitchener draws hundreds
People were up bright and early to try to get their hands on some highly coveted solar eclipse glasses ahead of Monday’s once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
Canadian Armed Forces member dies in avalanche in Switzerland
The Department of National Defence is mourning the loss of a member of the Canadian Armed Forces
Driver kills employee at Elora business
A 67 year-old man from Fergus has died after he was hit by a driver at an Elora business.
London
London police investigating fatal crash between motorcycle, vehicle
One person has died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in the city’s east end early Saturday evening.
London's solar eclipse forecast
When it comes to a total solar eclipse, nothing is more paramount to the experience than weather, as overcast skies or rain can obscure the view of the sun. With Monday’s total solar eclipse only a day away, here’s what the Forest City can expect according to Environment Canada.
Team jerseys stolen in Sarnia theft
A reported theft in Sarnia has left a flag football team without jerseys. In the early-evening hours on Saturday, police said a package was stolen from the front porch of a home in the area of Mackenzie Street north and Durand Street.
Windsor
Charges laid after 3 suspects deface elementary school with hate-motivated graffiti
Three suspects, including two youths, are facing charges after allegedly breaking into an east end elementary school over the weekend and defacing it with hate-motivated graffiti.
2 men suffer head, neck injuries after assault outside bar: Windsor police
Four suspects have been charged and one remains outstanding after two victims were repeatedly struck with beer bottles and kicked outside an Ouelette Avenue bar early Saturday morning.
Solar eclipse forecast for Windsor-Essex
According to Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI), weather permitting, the eclipse will be visibly in several parts of the region.
Northern Ontario
Northwestern police stop 2 impaired drivers in 2 minutes
Provincial police say they caught two impaired drivers in the same northwestern Ontario township within minutes of each other after they left the same bar.
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canadian pilot who exposed Dominican Republic drug trafficking operation suing federal government, Pivot Airlines
A Canadian airline pilot who was detained in the Dominican Republic after he and his crew discovered more than 200 kilos of cocaine on board a flight to Toronto is seeking $16 million from the federal government and his former employer, Pivot Airlines.
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Will it be cloudy during Monday's solar eclipse? Environment Canada seems to think so
Weather forecasts are predicting that cities along the path of totality during Monday's solar eclipse will have clouds that could obstruct the once-in-a-lifetime celestial event.
Sault Ste. Marie
Maamwesying Ontario Health Team, Algoma Public Health sign collaboration agreement
Maamwesying North Shore Community Health Services and Algoma Public Health, held a signing ceremony late last month in Sault Ste. Marie.
Sault Ste. Marie also exceeds 2023 housing targets
Ontario’s Associate Minister of Housing Rob Flack presented the City of Sault Ste. Marie with a cheque for $600,000 on Friday to invest in housing and infrastructure.
Ottawa
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Historic solar eclipse to move across eastern Ontario this afternoon
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will be moving across eastern Ontario this afternoon – an experience that is sure to be memorable and that won't be seen again in Canada until 2044.
Cloudy skies threaten to block solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario today
Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies in Brockville, Kingston and Cornwall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It's expected to be mainly cloudy in Ottawa between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE Here's when you can see the solar eclipse in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on April 8
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at when you can see the solar eclipse across eastern Ontario on April 8.
Toronto
Solar eclipse in Ontario: here's everything you need to know
A total solar eclipse is set to occur in parts of Ontario on Monday for the first time in 45 years. People from across the province and beyond will be flocking to cities within the path of totality to catch a glimpse of the rare cosmic event.
How will the weather impact solar eclipse viewing in Toronto?
There’s a chance viewing the solar eclipse in Toronto on Monday could be hampered by cloud cover, but skywatchers should still be able to catch a glimpse of the rare celestial event, if weather permits.
-
The total solar eclipse will take over the skies on Monday, but the time of when that starts and how long the celestial event will last will vary slightly depending on where you are viewing it from in Ontario.
Montreal
It's solar eclipse day: Are you ready for it?
The solar eclipse is slated to begin at 2:15 p.m., lasting two hours and 20 minutes.
-
-
School in St. Jerome, Que. forced to toss thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses
A school in Saint-Jerome, Que. was forced to toss out thousands of counterfeit solar eclipse glasses that were purchased on Amazon.
Atlantic
Times and tips for Monday’s eclipse across the Maritimes
Parts of the Maritimes will experience total daytime darkness for up to three minutes and 20 seconds during Monday's eclipse. CTV Atlantic shares some tips and times ahead of the event.
Nova Scotia town seeking novel approach to dealing with unruly university students
A small Nova Scotia town that has struggled to tame its sometimes rowdy population of university students is considering advice from an unlikely source.
'It's hard to keep it together': 6-year-old granted wish from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Dozens of friends, family members, firefighters and police officers gathered at the historic train station in Amherst, N.S., for Sebastian Bobra's Make-A-Wish surprise event.
Winnipeg
Hair straightener the cause of one of two fires in Winnipeg Saturday night
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was kept busy on Saturday with crews responding to two fires, including one that was caused by a hair straightener.
Assault of pre-teen girl leads to arrest of 16-year-old: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested a 16-year-old boy on Saturday in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation following the assault of a pre-teen girl.
'Most beautiful thing': Valour FC unveils alternate jersey honouring Indigenous culture
Valour FC is honouring Indigenous culture, science and knowledge through the design of its alternate jersey.
Calgary
Anti-carbon tax protesters continue campaign west of Calgary
The anti-carbon tax protest just outside Calgary has added some signage.
Saturday night Calgary Gala raises over $1.6 million to keep STARS Air Ambulance flying
STARS Air Ambulance is the lifeline for Albertans needing immediate, critical, lifesaving medical help and that’s especially true for the energy industry.
Oilers keep rolling with 4-2 victory over reeling Flames
Led by a clutch power play and 33 saves from Calvin Pickard, Edmonton inched closer to top spot in the NHL's Pacific Division on Saturday.
Edmonton
Father of boy killed by dogs says media attention 'brutal', urges kindness for dogs' owner
The father of a boy killed by two dogs on Monday says he saw no indication the animals were a danger to his son.
'I just thought it was foolish': St. Albert woman collects thousands of signatures against Millennium Park plans
Thousands of St. Albertans have weighed in on a new park some say is not worth the financial or environmental impact.
'It has to serve a purpose': Survivors of Tutsi genocide in Rwanda gather in downtown Edmonton Sunday to mark 30th anniversary
Edmontonians gathered Sunday to mark the 30-year anniversary of the Tutsi genocide in Rwanda.
Regina
Trial for Sask. dad accused of abducting child to avoid COVID-19 shot set to begin
The trial for Michael Gordon Jackson, the Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his child in 2021 to prevent them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, is set to begin in Regina on Monday.
Here's when Saskatchewan can expect to see a total solar eclipse
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year's total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
No injuries reported after plane crash lands near Regina Beach airport, TSB reports
A pilot and passengers of a single engine airplane are okay following a rough landing near Regina Beach Saturday night.
Saskatoon
While you watch the eclipse, you'll also be able to feel it
Changes to temperature, wind speed and humidity occur as the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on Earth’s surface during a solar eclipse. Here's what the eclipse will feel like for people in the path of totality.
Saskatoon duo charged in two investigations after ballistics lab matches weapon to cartridges
Saskatoon police arrested two suspects in two separate firearms investigations after a forensics lab was able to match the spent cartridges.
Vancouver
Cloud cover will likely spoil the eclipse viewing party in Metro Vancouver
While parts of Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are preparing for a rare opportunity to view a total solar eclipse on Monday, a partial eclipse will be happening in the skies above Metro Vancouver.
Warm weather prompts early opening of Abbotsford Tulip Festival
The annual Abbotsford Tulip Festival opened a week early this year due to stretches of hotter-than-normal weather in the Lower Mainland.
Crews battle large fire at mill in Delta
Firefighters are extinguishing a blaze at a lumber mill in Delta after a large pile of wood caught fire overnight Sunday.
Vancouver Island
Federal Liberals announce billions to build Canada's AI capacity
The Liberal government is setting aside $2.4 billion in the upcoming budget to build capacity in artificial intelligence.
Langford park closed after person drops off 'explosive material': RCMP
The West Shore RCMP say that Veterans Memorial Park is closed to the public after someone left “explosive material” in the area.