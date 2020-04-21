BARRIE -- Hundreds of dead fish have suddenly washed up along a river in Owen Sound, and local residents say they've never seen anything like it.

"In the 62 years I've been here, this is a first," says Gary Henderson, who has lived next to the Pottawatomi River his whole life.

"I saw some white spots and thought that was kind of weird, so I got my binoculars and took a look. Then I came down to the river, and I was just astonished. There were just dead fish everywhere."

Another resident Allegra Connor says the fish started dying suddenly on April 13th.

"The river was full of them. Hundreds of them. At first, because they were perfectly intact, I didn't realize they were even dead," she says as she walks along the river bank.

"I just didn't understand how overnight, there could suddenly be hundreds of dead fish."

The fish are mainly rainbow trout and suckers that typically travel to the area to spawn in the spring.

Officers with the Ministry of the Environment have investigated and found the fish deaths were limited to a small area along the river and that no other wildlife appears to be affected.

Officers also say they didn't find any evidence of a specific pollutant that might have caused the deaths but did collect water samples for testing.

Keith McGregor, from Owen Sound, was also by the water bank with his son today. He, too, has noticed strange behaviour in the fish.

"Five rainbow trout; big beautiful fish swimming around like zombies. It didn't make sense to me."

He's hoping the province can solve the mystery.

The Ministry of the Environment is still investigating and is awaiting the results of their water tests.