The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a swimming advisory for several beaches in our region just before another hot weekend.

Innisfil Beach Park North, Pete Patterson Park Beach in Midland and Couchiching Beach and Moose Beach in Orillia are all under a swimming advisory after water tests revealed high levels of bacteria.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

The health unit tests the water at local beaches once a week.