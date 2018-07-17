

CTV Barrie





The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued a swimming advisory for Couchiching Beach in Orillia and Gull Lake Beach in Gravenhurst on Tuesday.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beach is not closed, but those who choose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water, and dunking their heads underwater.

Lifeguards are not on duty during a swimming advisory at Couchiching Beach. Swimmers are cautioned to swim at their own risk.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tests area beaches at least once a week.