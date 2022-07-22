Swimming advisory at popular Barrie beach lifted in time for a hot weekend
A swimming advisory at a popular Barrie beach has been lifted in time for the weekend.
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit posted the advisory earlier this week at Centennial Beach after water testing revealed higher than normal bacteria levels.
On Friday, the health unit lifted the advisory, saying the water was once again safe to enjoy.
Weekend temperatures are forecast to hit in the 30s and feel even hotter with the humidex.
Signage is put up at the beach to notify swimmers when a water advisory is in place.
The health unit warns elevated levels of bacteria can cause skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections and stomach illnesses.
If a swimming advisory is posted, beachgoers are encouraged to avoid going underwater and swallowing the water.
The health unit tests the water at dozens of beaches across the region throughout the summer.
A complete list of beach swimming advisories is available on the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's website.
