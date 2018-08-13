

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has lifted swimming advisories for Couchiching Beach Park and Moose Beach in Orillia.

The health unit issued the advisories last week due to higher than normal bacteria count in the water.

Swimming advisories remain in effect at Innisfil Beach Park North and Pete Pettersen Park Beach in Midland.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

The health unit tests the water at local beaches once a week.

