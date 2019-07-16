

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has issued swimming advisories at several local beaches due to a higher than normal bacteria count in the water.

A swimming advisory is issued when the bacteria levels exceed those considered acceptable.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beaches are not closed, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their heads underwater.

Advisories are in effect for:

Minet's Point Park & Beach, Barrie (since July 11)

Couchiching Beach, Orillia (since July 16)

Gawley Park Beach, Midland (since July 11)

Pete Pettersen Park Beach, Midland (since July 11)

Gull Lake Park Beach, Gravenhurst (since July 16)

