Each summer, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tests water samples at public beaches across the region.

They regularly test the water for E.coli bacteria between June and September (Labour Day weekend) and inspect the beach area.

The health unit has issued a swimming advisory for Muskoka Bay Park and Port Sydney Beach in Huntsville.

The advisory warns swimmers that the level of bacteria in the water may pose increased health risks, such as minor skin, eye, ear, nose and throat infections and stomach disorders.

The beach and park are not closed to the public, but those who chose to swim are advised to avoid swallowing the water and dunking their head underwater.

The health unit tests the water at local beaches once a week.

