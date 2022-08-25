Swim advisory in effect for Centennial Beach
Those looking to cool off at a Barrie beach are being asked to avoid Centennial Beach, according to the city.
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has recommended a swimming advisory be posted for Barrie`s Centennial Beach.
Advisory signs have been posted and the city says an update will be provided once the most recent results are processed.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief to testify today at Nova Scotia mass shooting inquiry
The Halifax Regional Police chief is scheduled to face questions today at the public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
Montreal
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Montreal school board launching new English school that is completely online
As the start of the new school season is less than a week away, a Montreal school board is set to launch a new virtual school for select students who want to take their learning online.
-
Quebec health officials optimistic about new school year as booster eligibility expands
Quebec health officials say parents concerned about COVID-19 should have peace of mind when sending their kids to school in the fall.
Ottawa
-
About 1,500 tickets incorrectly issued by Ottawa speed cameras
If you got a speeding ticket from a photo radar in Ottawa this summer, it may have been a mistake.
-
Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain at a church in Ottawa’s Lowertown neighbourhood today, hours after an eviction deadline passed for the group to leave the property.
-
New HVAC unit sitting outside Ottawa school for months
Ordered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new filtration system for Severn Avenue Public School's gym has been sitting in front of the school since last fall.
Toronto
-
-
Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Scarborough apartment building
A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed in a Scarborough apartment building last weekend.
-
Ontario CEO implements 'work from anywhere' policy. Here's how it works
“We think that in-person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
Kitchener
-
Police look to identify three people in connection to Waterloo shooting
Waterloo regional police released photos on Wednesday night of three individuals that they’re looking to identify in connection to an shooting in Waterloo’s university district earlier this month.
-
Fatal collision temporarily closes eastbound lanes on Highway 403
A fatal collision on Wednesday temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 403 east of Woodstock, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Film about Waterloo, Ont.-based BlackBerry to star Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton
The story of Canada's tarnished pocket gem the BlackBerry is headed for the movies.
London
-
Plea for information on decades old cold case
New information has come to light in the unsolved homicide of Sonya Nadine Mae Cywink.
-
'A very gruesome discovery': Mechanic discovers body in vehicle at used car lot
Sargis Oushana knew something was wrong as soon as he got close to a vehicle on the Piccadilly Motors lot in London, Ont. Oushana is an apprentice mechanic and says his concerns started with a smell and then when he noticed a cluster of flies. He cracked the vehicle door open and confirmed his worst fear.
-
Pedestrian struck by passing vehicle on Highway 401: Oxford OPP
OPP are searching for the driver who failed to stay at the scene of a collision after a pedestrian was struck on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
-
-
Windsor
-
The Windsor-Essex forecast for Aug. 25, 2022
A hot and humid day is on the way for Windsor-Essex with a chance of both showers and thunderstorms.
-
Family of Windsor man killed in N.Y. hit-and-run begs for suspect to come forward
The family of a 24-year-old Windsor man who was struck by a vehicle and killed in Rochester, N.Y. over the weekend is still mourning his death and is calling for the driver who fled the scene to turn themselves into police.
-
Truck rollover closes section of Highway 401 near Tilbury
A section of Highway 401 was closed to traffic Wednesday following a single-vehicle collision involving a semi-truck.
Calgary
-
Police identify Ambassador shooting victim, renew plea to public in second homicide
Calgary police have identified a man killed in a shooting at the Ambassador Restaurant and Bar on Sunday night.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Sun for Calgary Thursday, storms to the south
Warm and windy in Calgary Thursday.
-
Woman’s body found at abandoned home in northeast Calgary
The body of a 55-year-old woman was discovered at an abandoned home in Crescent Heights on Saturday
Saskatoon
-
City narrows new downtown arena to two possible locations
Two locations are under consideration, including the north parking lot of Midtown mall and the north downtown city yards parking lot.
-
'I’m tired of the pointing fingers': STC Chief urges for empathy to solve homelessness
Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand spoke to attendees of a North Saskatoon Business Association luncheon regarding a downtown homeless shelter.
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting residents at group home facing more charges
A Saskatchewan man is now facing two more charges for the alleged sexual abuse that took place at a Hepburn, Sask. group home, believed to have happened between 1992 and 2009.
Edmonton
-
-
Prairie provinces leading on economic growth, a new report says
The Conference Board of Canada says the Prairie provinces will likely be the top economic performers this year, even as the Bank of Canada's inflation-fighting measures quell the country's overall economic output.
-
City will not install commissioned Walterdale Bridge sculptures
The city has decided against installing a piece of commissioned artwork at the Walterdale Bridge.
Vancouver
-
B.C. lotto winner's wife thought he'd been scammed
A recent lottery winner had to assure his wife his prize of hundreds of thousands of dollars actually existed.
-
'A nasty issue that has festered': B.C. pays almost $400M to private clinics
Hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars have gone to private for-profit clinics in B.C. providing surgical and medical imaging services, according to new research by a left-leaning think tank and an advocacy group.
-
The Weeknd fans complain about 'hot as hell' conditions at Vancouver concert
Canadian superstar The Weeknd has been getting rave reviews for his concert in downtown Vancouver this week – despite complaints the venue was "hot as hell" without air conditioning.