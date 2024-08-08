BARRIE
    Swerving, open alcohol, nearly hitting pedestrian: Driver facing charges

    A man is facing multiple charges after attempting to escape police who were placing him under arrest for driving with open alcohol.

    On Tuesday, just after 3 p.m., officers responded to a report of a possible impaired driver in the area of Innisfil Beach Road and the 20th Sideroad.

    A driver was first observed holding an open liquor can out of his window and attempting to "cheers" the vehicles traveling by him.

    Police say the driver had been swerving into other lanes, almost hit a flagman in a construction zone, and then a pedestrian crossing the street.

    Officers reported that the man was told multiple times that he was under arrest and to exit his vehicle, but he continued his attempt to drive away.

    Police used a tire deflation device to stop the driver in his tracks.

    As a result of an investigation, a 32-year-old resident of Innisfil was charged with operation while impaired, operation while prohibited by order, dangerous operation, entering on land on which a line work is situated, obstructing police, probation order, driving while under suspension and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

    The man was held for a bail hearing.

