BARRIE, ONT -- The stifling heat could cause some severe weather Wednesday afternoon into the evening, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued a severe thunderstorm watch from Simcoe Muskoka to Grey Bruce.

They say the conditions could produce 100 km/h wind gusts, ping pong ball-sized hail, torrential rain and downed trees.

The watch is currently in effect for much of Simcoe County, Muskoka and Grey Bruce.

The thunderstorms will arrive late this afternoon and move east out of the area by late evening.

A heat warning was issued for much of the region Wednesday morning, where humidex values are predicted to be in the forties for the next two days. Cooling centres have been opened in Barrie and Innisfil for residents looking for some relief from the heat.