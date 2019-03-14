

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





It’s a sure sign that spring is around the corner.

Nature’s golden nectar is finally flowing at Shaw Maple Syrup Bush in Oro-Medonte.

“I was ready mid-February and just kind of sat in a holding pattern,” says Tom Shaw, the fifth generation of his family to run the Sugar Bush. “Don’t tell my wife, but I haven’t done much over the last couple of weeks, so now I’m finally starting to work.”

The Shaw family has been tapping and sapping trees in Oro-Medonte for more than a hundred years.

Maple syrup production is a multi-million dollar business in Ontario.

Warm days and cold, clear nights make the best recipe for more sap on the tap, but only Mother Nature can predict how long the maple syrup season will last.

Once the buds appear on the trees, the sapping season is over.