BARRIE -- South Simcoe Police are investigating a swastika painted on a metal case dumped on the side of the road in Innisfil.

Inside the case, was also a dead skunk.

Residents in the area of Killarney Beach Road and Corner Avenue found the case and called police around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, February 24th.

In a statement to CTV News, police say they believe the incident is isolated, and the items were removed by the Town of Innisfil.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.

