    SUV theft after suspicious person knocks on door

    A person is seen knocking on a door in this undated file image. (CTV NEWS Barrie) A person is seen knocking on a door in this undated file image. (CTV NEWS Barrie)
    A strange knock at the door led to the retrieval of a stolen vehicle.

    A call to police about a suspicious person knocking on a Meaford homeowner's door at 1:38 a.m. February 14, led to the search for a man driving a black Toyota Highlander.

    While patrolling for the man, they spotted the SUV parked in the area, where it was blocking two other vehicles.

    A short time later, a man matching the knocker's description was seen driving the Highlander.

    Police contacted the vehicle's owner only to find out the SUV had been stolen during the night.

    A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.

    The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

    Report suspicious activity by contacting the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to submit a secure Web-Tip.

