SUV theft after suspicious person knocks on door

A strange knock at the door led to the retrieval of a stolen vehicle.

A call to police about a suspicious person knocking on a Meaford homeowner's door at 1:38 a.m. February 14, led to the search for a man driving a black Toyota Highlander.

While patrolling for the man, they spotted the SUV parked in the area, where it was blocking two other vehicles.

A short time later, a man matching the knocker's description was seen driving the Highlander.

Police contacted the vehicle's owner only to find out the SUV had been stolen during the night.

A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

