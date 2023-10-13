Barrie

    • SUV flips over in Innisfil crash with pickup truck

    A crash involving an SUV and pickup truck on 20th Sideroad and Big Bay Point Road in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography) A crash involving an SUV and pickup truck on 20th Sideroad and Big Bay Point Road in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., Oct. 13, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At The Scene Photography)

    Police say two drivers suffered minor injuries in a collision in Innisfil that caused one vehicle to roll over.

    The crash happened late Thursday afternoon on the 20th Sideroad and Big Bay Point Road.

    Police say the force of the t-bone collision pushed the SUV onto its roof.

    According to South Simcoe police, charges are pending.

