SUV driver in serious condition after collision with transport in Dufferin County
Barrie, Ont. -
One person was airlifted in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision in Mulmur Township overnight on Thursday.
Provincial police with the Dufferin Detachment say the crash involved a transport truck and SUV around 1:45 a.m. on County Road 18 between County Road 17 and 20th Sideroad.
Police say the driver of the SUV suffered "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."
They say he was the only occupant in the vehicle.
Ornge air ambulance airlifted the injured man from a local hospital to a Toronto area trauma centre.
The area was closed for the police investigation but has since reopened.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Dufferin OPP.
