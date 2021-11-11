SUV driver in serious condition after collision with transport in Dufferin County

Barrie, Ont. -

One person was airlifted in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision in Mulmur Township overnight on Thursday.

Provincial police with the Dufferin Detachment say the crash involved a transport truck and SUV around 1:45 a.m. on County Road 18 between County Road 17 and 20th Sideroad.

Police say the driver of the SUV suffered "serious but non-life-threatening injuries."

They say he was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Ornge air ambulance airlifted the injured man from a local hospital to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The area was closed for the police investigation but has since reopened.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Dufferin OPP.