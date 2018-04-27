

CTV Barrie





No one was injured after a SUV crashed through a garage and landed in a backyard in Caledon.

The OPP says the vehicle was headed down Marion Street when the driver lost control and drove through an attached garage. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officers pulled the driver and passenger from the SUV. Police say neither of them were injured.

Several nearby homes were evacuated because of a potential gas leak at the scene.

Police are still trying to figure out why the driver lost control.