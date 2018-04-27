Featured
SUV crashes through garage, lands in backyard
This SUV crashed through a garage in Caledon, Ont. on Friday, April 27, 2018. (OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 7:54PM EDT
No one was injured after a SUV crashed through a garage and landed in a backyard in Caledon.
The OPP says the vehicle was headed down Marion Street when the driver lost control and drove through an attached garage. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
Officers pulled the driver and passenger from the SUV. Police say neither of them were injured.
Several nearby homes were evacuated because of a potential gas leak at the scene.
Police are still trying to figure out why the driver lost control.