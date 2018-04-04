Featured
SUV crashes through front windows of Barrie restaurant
A SUV crashed through the Country Style on Tiffin Street in Barrie, Ont. on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. (Don Wright/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018 2:54PM EDT
Emergency crews are on scene after a SUV crashed into a Barrie restaurant.
The vehicle crashed through the front windows of the Country Style restaurant on Wednesday afternoon. The restaurant is located in the area of Anne Street and Tiffin Street.
Fire crews, paramedics and police are at the scene.
It’s not yet known how severe injuries are, or how the crash happened.