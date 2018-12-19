

Dashcam video captured an allegedly impaired driver crashing into a bus shelter in Richmond Hill, narrowly missing two people.

The video shows the SUV shatters the glass of the bus shelter on Bayview Avenue at the Highway 407 off-ramp shortly after 2:30 p.m. on December 11.

A 49-year-old Welland man is charged with driving impaired by drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court next month.