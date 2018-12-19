Featured
SUV crashes into bus shelter, driver allegedly drug-impaired
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 11:51AM EST
Dashcam video captured an allegedly impaired driver crashing into a bus shelter in Richmond Hill, narrowly missing two people.
The video shows the SUV shatters the glass of the bus shelter on Bayview Avenue at the Highway 407 off-ramp shortly after 2:30 p.m. on December 11.
A 49-year-old Welland man is charged with driving impaired by drugs.
The accused is scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court next month.