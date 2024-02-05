Suspicious vehicle fire has police seeking public's help

BARRIE
    A suspicious vehicle fire has police seeking the public’s help.

    Emergency services were called to a car fire on Tranquility Court in Caledon on January 27 at approximately 1 a.m.

    The fire was safely extinguished, and no injuries were sustained.

    Provincial police say its preliminary investigation revealed that a red four-door sedan was spotted in the area shortly before the fire was reported.

    The incident is being treated as suspicious.

    The investigation is ongoing by the Ontario Provincial Police Caledon Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information that might assist the investigation or have dashcam footage of the area during that timeframe should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free 1-888-310-1122.

    You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

