Suspicious person call in Georgian Bluffs led to a variety of charges: OPP

In the early hours of the morning, Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call about a suspicious person near a business on Highway 6 in the Georgian Bluffs.

The caller reported that there was a disturbance at the local business, and witnesses heard yelling, screaming, and glass breaking on Monday morning.

Soon after, police received another report about a vehicle that had crashed into a ditch, and the attached trailer was sitting across a live lane of traffic.

As a result, a 21-year-old Neyaashiinigmiing man was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

Mischief under $5000

Mischief over $5000

Theft of motor vehicle

Dangerous operation

Failure to comply with probation order X2

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and remanded into custody.