Suspicious package investigation underway at Penetanguishene hospital

Provincial police officers and the OPP Explosives Disposal Unit are investigating a report of a "suspicious package" at a hospital in Penetanguishene.

Police were called to the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care Wednesday afternoon to inspect a questionable package at the Church Street facility.

In an email to CTV News, a Waypoint spokesperson stated the investigation was at an "out-building, which has been safely evacuated."

"The package is not in the vicinity of the hospital's patient care and other hospital buildings," it continued.

Waypoint initiated a Code Black and Code Grey, meaning all staff and patients are sheltering within their programs and offices, and no one is able to exit the hospital until the situation is resolved.

Officers ask the public to avoid the area and "obey local traffic detours."

They ask anyone with information about the situation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

This is a developing story. CTV News will update as more information is provided.