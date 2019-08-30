

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police would like to speak with a man who they say was going driveway to driveway trying to open the doors of multiple vehicles.

Police say every vehicle appeared to be locked and there were no reports of any stolen items.

The man was seen walking in the area of Ottaway Avenue and Davidson Street on Wednesday morning.

Police say he is a white man with a skinny build, roughly five-foot-ten and about 20 to 25 years old. He was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black-rimmed glasses.

Police are encouraging the public to ensure you lock your vehicles as part of your nightly routine and keep valuables out of sight.