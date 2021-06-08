BARRIE, ONT. -- Police are on the hunt for a man in a pickup truck who they say attempted to approach a young boy and a woman in two separate incidents in Innisfil on Monday.

South Simcoe Police say a suspicious man in a truck approached an 11-year-old boy playing in front of his house in the area of Lockhart and Crescent roads around 2:30 p.m.

Police say the boy ran inside his home and alerted his family, who reported the incident. The child was unhurt.

Police say hours later, a 23-year-old woman walking with her friend was also approached by a suspicious man in a pickup truck in the area of Ewart Street and Killarney Beach.

They say the man drove off after unsuccessfully trying to engage the women in conversation.

The man in both incidents is described as white, possibly in his 50s, with short grey hair and a grey goatee. He was wearing a baseball-style hat.

Police say the vehicle in both incidents is a grey Dodge RAM 1500 pickup truck.

Officers are investigating the situation and appealing for help from the public. They ask anyone with information or security camera video to contact them via email or by calling 705-436-2141 or 905-775-3311 x.1059.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers.

Police remind residents to talk with children and teens about stranger danger, such as keeping away from strange vehicles, never engaging in conversation with a stranger, and always staying a safe distance from others.

Police also suggest doing whatever it takes to break free if grabbed by someone, like screaming, biting, kicking and rolling on the ground.

They also encourage residents to report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.