Suspicious man discovered allegedly attempting to enter cars in Barrie

A suspicious person was spotted approaching parked cars and attempting to enter them, according to police.

On Friday at 3 a.m., officers were notified of a suspicious person who was seen in the Ferndale Drive and Lennox Drive area.

Barrie Police arrived at scene and after searching the area they were unable to find the suspect anywhere.

Shortly after, police were contacted a second time by an on-site security guard who was working overnight at a Ferndale Drive complex.

Police say the security guard saw the man climb a fence and enter a property that he was not supposed to be in.

Police along with on-site security, found the 30-year-old male and after speaking with him, they determined that he had no reason to be on the property after hours.

Police say the suspect did not have any stolen property on him.

The male was forewarned under the Trespass to Property Act for climbing the fence and entering the property.