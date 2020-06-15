BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP are investigating a series of suspicious fires in Bolton that included the burning of at least two playgrounds.

The first call was for a dumpster fire on Hanton Cr, in the Hwy 50 and Queensgate Blvd area just before 4 a.m. Monday.

Caledon Fire quickly snuffed out the flames.

Through the next hour, more fires cropped up at R.J.A Potts Memorial Park, Fountainbridge Community Park, and at the bocce centre on Pembrook St.

No one was hurt, but the fires caused extensive damage.

OPP want anyone with information or security footage near the scene of the fires to call them.