BARRIE, ONT. -- Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside a multi-residential building when a fire broke out on Friday afternoon in Barrie.

When crews arrived, residents were evacuating from the building at 68 Mary Street. Firefighters used a ladder to get to the woman on the second floor. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say residents on the third floor will not be able to return tonight, except to gather some belongings. They expect Mary Street to remain closed to motorists for some time.

City buses were used temporarily to keep everyone who had to evacuate warm.

Barrie police say the fire appears to be suspicious and is investigating with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office's help.

There were some reports of an explosion, but the fire chief said there was no evidence of a blast.

The building did have working smoke alarms.