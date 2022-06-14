Suspicious fire at airport in Springwater Township under investigation

Springwater Township firefighters battled a blaze overnight on Tuesday at the Anne Street airport as multiple commercial trailers went up in flames.

Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French told CTV News that when crews arrived around 1 a.m., they found three large 53-foot commercial trailers on fire in a field at the back of the Springwater Aerodrome on Anne Street North.

"Additional tankers were dispatched to assist with water shuttle," French noted.

Roughly 20 firefighters spent over an hour getting the fire under control and stopping it from spreading to 16 other trailers.

Flames consume multiple commercial trailers located at the Executive Airport in Springwater Township, Ont., on Tues., June 14, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Springwater Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French)

"Heavy machinery was brought in to pull apart the trailers to extinguish the remaining hot spots," a release stated.

Flames consume multiple commercial trailers located at the Executive Airport in Springwater Township, Ont., on Tues., June 14, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Springwater Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Fire Chief Jeff French)

Fire crews are investigating the cause of the fire, which is deemed suspicious.

The damage is estimated at $150,000.

Police officers attended to help with traffic control but said they are not involved in the investigation.